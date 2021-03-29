MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,374 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,047,379 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 72 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,891.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.58% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.06%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 870 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll stands at 5,815.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 443,207.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.59% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.33%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 517 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,580.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 206,889 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.00% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.42%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,397 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.35%.