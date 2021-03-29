MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted and a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint and shot him.

According to Miami Dade police, the child was walking near NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he was abducted at gunpoint.

Investigator said the man, who was driving a black four-door sedan forced the boy into his car, drove him to an area near NW 45th Street and 31st Avenue, then sexually assaulted and shot him. After that, the boy was forced out of the car and the man drove off.

Nearby surveillance captured the moment a good Samaritan helped the boy get to a store so they could dial 911.

“I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” said the good Samaritan “Johnny,” who did not want his last name used in this report. “He was screaming, ‘Help! Somebody help me, please, please!’ So I bring him to the store while we call the police. Before he was unconscious, he fell on the sidewalk and he said he had been shot.”

The graphic surveillance video showed the child collapsing to the ground.

“It’s sad and it’s hurtful that things like that happen in our community and I can’t imagine what the family is going through but I’m pretty sure they’re devastated,” said a resident of the Brownsville community.

Emergency crews took the child to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect was described as a tall white Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old with long curly hair.

“I hope they catch the person responsible as soon as possible, I’m so sad about what is happening I’m so sorry for his family,” said Mike Abed who works at the store.