MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After nearly three months, the 16-year-old suspect police said caused a horrific fatal crash early New Year’s Day is behind bars.

Alex Garcia was taken into custody Monday afternoon at Florida Highway Patrol’s Sweetwater headquarters after turning himself in.

“Video surveillance footage of the intersection shows that the Hyundai stopped for the flashing red light before attempting to turn onto Flagler Street. She waited at the intersection before attempting to turn. She was unable to make it across the intersection because the defendant was driving at such a high rate of speed and failed to slow down as required by flashing yellow lights,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

Authorities said Garcia and two other 16-year-olds were traveling about 111 mph at the time of the crash along West Flagler near 79 Avenue. All of them only had their learners permits.

Investigators said the fatal crash that claimed four lives was so severe that Garcia’s vehicle sent it nearly 300 feet away, which is the length of a football field.

A toxicology report found Garcia had drugs and alcohol in his system.

His attorneys cite a lack of evidence.

“Well, we’re entering a plea of not guilty. We have absolutely zero facts and zero evidence. So, our position is he is not guilty. He is innocent as far as the DUI manslaughter counts are concerned. I don’t know what the government is resting their allegations on. I haven’t seen anything yet, but there will be a time for that,” said Garcia family attorney Brian Kirlew.

The victims were 21-year-old Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar.

Garcia is facing four counts of reckless vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.