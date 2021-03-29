  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport directly or indirectly generates approximately 300- thousand jobs for South Floridians.

AAR Aircraft Services, which provides maintenance work on planes at MIA, introduced on Monday the first all-female class of technicians in training at their facilities.

Once they complete their training, they will be working full-time repairing jet engines.

“I’m a single parent of three. Military veteran, I was in the Navy for eight years. So to have this opportunity to continue to serve the community and just being in aviation doing something I love, I’m very grateful and very thankful,” said trainee Jessica Ward.

Several members of Congress were on hand to announce the expansion of this educational partnership.

Eagle Career Pathways Program, as it’s called, will help those in the community interested in working in aviation.

