MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for a man who abducted, sexually assaulted and shot a 12-year-old boy on Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to detectives, the boy was walking in the area of NW 43 Terrace and NW 30 Avenue between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by the suspect.

Police said the suspect, who was in a black 4-door sedan, forced the boy into the vehicle.

It was in the area of NW 45 Street and NW 31 Avenue where investigators said the suspect sexually assaulted the boy before shooting him.

Detectives said the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction after forcing the boy out of the vehicle.

The victim made his way to a local business, where he called 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the boy to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect was described as a tall white Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old with long curly hair.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).