MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,943 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,044,005 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 36 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,819.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.8% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.97%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,062 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 17 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,814.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 442,337.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.05% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 706 new cases and 1 new additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,624.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 212,641 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.37%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,382 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.96% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.14%.