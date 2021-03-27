MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The back of the car of a Holocaust survivor was vandalized with swastikas on Friday, according to StopAntisemitism.org.
The swastikas appeared to have been drawn by hand on the back of the vehicle’s rear glass.READ MORE: BSO Sgt. Loses Battle With Coronavirus
The organization twitted:READ MORE: 2 Florida Teens Suspended For Hours On Broken Amusement Park Ride
“The Horrific- on the eve of Shabbat and Passover, a Holocaust survivor’s car is vandalized with swastikas.”MORE NEWS: Driver Faces Charges After Crashing Vehicle Into Hollywood Building, Fleeing Scene Of Accident
They said that building security is going through footage and that the Hallandale Beach Police Department would be notified.