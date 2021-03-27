MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning in Northeast Miami led to gunshots being exchanged between police and a person inside a home.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of NE 143 Street and NE 14 Avenue.

According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic-related incident at a residence and as they arrived, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the subject and the officers.

Police said the shooter then barricaded himself inside the residence and the Special Response Team (SRT) was called.

Once the SRT entered the residence, they discovered a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the bodies, they would only say the man was 26 years of age and the woman was 24.

Police said one officer sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477