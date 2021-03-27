MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,883 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
That brings the total to 2,039,062 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 27 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,783.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.27% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.89%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,305 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,797.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 441,275.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 704 new cases and 9 new additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,623.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 211,935 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.21% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.26%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,355 cases and 48 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.67% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.99%.