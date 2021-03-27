MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 100 Miami Beach residents came together Saturday to hold a peaceful protest to send a message to city government to prevent future unruly crowds during future spring breaks.

They were saying, ‘enough is enough’ and they want to take back their city from spring breakers.

“I was trapped in my house Sunday night. It was one block from the chaos where they emptied out all the visitors from the entertainment district into the residential neighborhood and I was so scared. I was so scared,” said Tania Dean, Miami Beach resident.

Dean says prior to the curfew, the larger than normal crowds had her afraid to leave her home. Even to walk her dog.

“I couldn’t go out after dark and I kept on changing my behavior,” added Dean.

One after another, Miami Beach residents voiced their concerns with the rowdy spring break crowds that have negatively impacted their day-to-day lives.

“This is just a representation of the craziness. Several people that came out to my kids while we were at the park, at the playground. Telling us that our kids shouldn’t be around here and I’m like, we live here,” said resident Mike Hayes.

Even Hayes’ son, Colby is speaking out.

“I can’t get any peace. I’m hoping to move.”

The group is calling on city officials to pull sidewalk cafe permits, rezone commercial buildings, and create a long-term plan to cut down partying in the entertainment district.

Many also want to extend the 8 p.m. curfew as it’s changed the large crowds.

“Who is happy with a curfew? We want to be able to operate normal, but we want to send a strong message to all the partygoers. Do not come here partying in our streets, because we can’t handle it anymore, it’s taxing to our police department and tired administration. Everybody’s exhausted and we just want to shut the party down. Enough is enough!” said Kristen Rosen-Gonzalez.