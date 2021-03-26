MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Representatives from FEMA, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, and the department of defense got a first-hand look at the federally-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus on Friday.

That site, and its two rotating satellite sites, opened March 2nd. Since then, more than 93,000 people have gotten at least one shot at them. Now the focus is finishing up with the second shot.

“It feels good, definitely. I just feel like I am finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now,” said Monica Asencio, who received her second shot at the Miami Dade College campus.

Vaccination sites across Florida will be open to more people beginning on Monday, March 29th, when those 40 and older become eligible. On the following Monday, April 5th, vaccinations will be available to those 18 and up.

“Hopefully things can start going back to normal,” said Asencio.

Miami-Dade had already planned to allow 40 and above to get shots beginning Monday

“I am so grateful to Governor DeSantis for doing the right thing and lowering the age for vaccinations. It’s clear the demand is here, the supply is up but we need more vaccine, are you listening federal government. Together we know we can deliver the shots to those who want them and definitely reducing the age right now is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said with all adults able to get the shot in just over a week, now is the time to make sure as many people as possible take advantage of it.

“We will be launching a vaccine awareness and acceptance campaign to educate residents about COVID-19 vaccine safety and the importance of getting vaccinated in order to overcome vaccine hesitancy in the community,” he said.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for a vaccination by calling: 866-201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for TTY users. Pre-registration can also be done by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.