MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida.
It will be warm and breezy, highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is very high.READ MORE: Vigil Planned For Christine Englehardt, Woman Drugged, Raped And Found Dead In Miami Beach Hotel Room
Friday night’s lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.READ MORE: Florida Jobless Claims Fall To Lowest Weekly Level Since Start Of Pandemic
This weekend will be even warmer. Lows will remain mild and above normal in the low to mid-70s. Highs will soar to the upper 80s. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday and the rain chance remains low.MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Cerveceria La Tropical Serving Up Craft Beer And A Taste Of Old Cuba In Wynwood
The warm weather sticks around through early next week.