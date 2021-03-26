  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Weather, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida.

It will be warm and breezy, highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is very high.

Friday night’s lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.

This weekend will be even warmer. Lows will remain mild and above normal in the low to mid-70s. Highs will soar to the upper 80s. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday and the rain chance remains low.

The warm weather sticks around through early next week.

