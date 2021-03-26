MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah High School reading teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually abusing at least one underage student for years.

The arrest report says Jeanette Barbara Valle-Tejeda, 41, sexually molested the victim for a period of four years.

The victim told police that the abuse started when she was 14 and a student at Henry H. Filer Middle School in 2009 and it continued until she turned 18, while the victim attended Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

Authorities said Valle-Tejeda, groomed the victim as a mother figure, even providing her with financial assistance and other needs.

Police said the victim visited Valle-Tejeda’s home on several occasions, even sleeping overnight.

The victim said the teacher showered with her, kissed her, and ultimately took advantage of her sexually.

The arrest report says that on multiple occasions, the offender excused the victim from another class so she could be alone with her.

The victim also told police that the offender would sign her out of school without her mother’s

consent.

The victim told police that she was not the only victim and that there were more students involved in a romantic relationship with the offender.

Police verified there had been other victims.

Valle-Tejeda faces several charges, including sexual battery on a child.