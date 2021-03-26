MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man arrested Thursday after he reportedly fired a shot into a business and then led police on a short pursuit is a former law enforcement officer.

Police said the shooting happened at the MiWi Cafe in the Hammocks at around 9 a.m.

Michael Lopez, 52, drove into the business’s parking lot, got out of his vehicle, and fired one shot toward’s the open MiWi cafeteria window, according to his arrest report. He then got back in his vehicle and drove off.

Police said as officers were arriving on the scene, they observed Lopez’s vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Lopes refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensued.

He was eventually stopped at SW 157 Avenue and SW 136 Street, where he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said they recovered a firearm.

Lopez has been charged with discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, fleeing police, and resisting arrest without violence.