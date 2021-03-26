By CBSMiami.com Team
(CBSMiami)- With much of NFL free agency behind us and the focus beginning to shift to April’s NFL Draft, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made several moves Friday to further add to the long list of draft picks the team will have at its disposal. First, he made a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers, sending the third overall pick to the Bay in exchange for the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft, first round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third round pick in 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report.

Then, the organization flipped the 12th overall pick and a 2022 first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft. The team’s also swapped mid-round picks in this year’s draft according to Schefter. The 2022 first round pick is the Dolphins’ own pick not the one acquired in the trade with the 49ers.

The third overall pick was one of the first round picks the team received from the Houston Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade. As Schefter pointed out, the organization has now turned Tunsil into four first round picks and a third rounder.

Now back in the top six, there will be several different ways that the team can go in order to try and fill some of the holes on the team that just missed the playoffs this past season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that the pair of deals gives the Dolphins even more flexibility adding picks to their arsenal either for trades or adding talent in this year’s and future year’s drafts.

ESPN Dolphins beat writer Cameron Wolfe laid out the full list of first round picks the team now owns in the next three drafts.

