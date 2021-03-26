MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,750 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,033,179 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 167 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,756.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.69% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.80%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,266 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 25 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,792.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 439,970.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.59%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 769 new cases and no new additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,614.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 211,231 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.19%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,328 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.67%.