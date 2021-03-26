MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old boy is recovering Friday after being bitten by a shark off Fort Lauderdale beach.
J.J. Sosa was swimming with his cousins in shallow water when he says a big brown fish bit his right hand.
His mom says the family saw blood gushing from the water.
They rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
Seventy-five stitches later, the tissue and tendons on J.J’s hand had to be reconstructed.
J.J. is now able to move his fingers.
He is the second boy to be bitten by a shark during spring break.