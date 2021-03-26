  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Beach, Local TV, Miami News, Shark Bite

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old boy is recovering Friday after being bitten by a shark off Fort Lauderdale beach.

J.J. Sosa was swimming with his cousins in shallow water when he says a big brown fish bit his right hand.

READ MORE: Vigil Held For Christine Englehardt, Woman Drugged, Raped And Found Dead In Miami Beach Hotel Room

His mom says the family saw blood gushing from the water.

They rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

READ MORE: 'Waste Is Gold': 5 South Florida Restaurants Make Delicious Dishes From 'Food Waste'

Seventy-five stitches later, the tissue and tendons on J.J’s hand had to be reconstructed.

J.J. is now able to move his fingers.

MORE NEWS: Hialeah High School Teacher Jeanette Barbara Valle-Tejeda Facing Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Students

He is the second boy to be bitten by a shark during spring break.

CBSMiami.com Team