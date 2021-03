MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida. It was 11 to 17 degrees warmer compared to Wednesday morning.

We will continue to enjoy dry conditions Thursday as high pressure remains in control. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is very high.

Thursday night will be mild and quiet with lows falling to around 70 degrees. Some patchy fog will be possible across the interior and west coast overnight.

Friday and through the weekend, highs will climb to the upper 80s. Some areas will be near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. It will be mainly dry through the weekend as high pressure will block any cold fronts and moisture from moving in.

Early next week we stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.