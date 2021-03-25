TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Senate committee next week will consider a proposal that would raise maximum state unemployment benefits to $375 a week. The issue of increasing benefits has drawn heavy attention during the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive layoffs.
The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee is scheduled Monday to take up a bill, filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, that would make the change.
The state’s current maximum benefit is $275 a week, among the lowest amounts in the nation.
While many people who lost jobs during the past year have received additional federal benefits, the pandemic has led to widespread calls for increasing the state maximum amount.
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)