MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For those waiting patiently for the eligible age to drop so they can get a COVID-19 vaccination, Governor Ron DeSantis has some good news for you.
On Thursday, the governor announced that on Monday, March 29th, people 40 years old and older will be eligible to receive a shot.
On the following Monday, April 5th, those age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they'll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.
Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.