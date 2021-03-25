Disney Testing Facial Recognition Tech For Park EntryDisney is testing facial recognition technology.

Tickets On Sale For Return Of SOBE Wine & Food Festival Featuring Strict COVID-19 ProtocolsOne of the world’s most famous foodie events is headed back to South Beach this year for its 20th anniversary. Tickets are now on sale for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, which returns May 20 – 23, with new standards to their familiar motto: Eat, Drink, Educate and Support Local.

Better Put On Your Sherlock Holmes Hat For The 'Art Heist Experience' At The Arsht Center & The Broward Center For The Performing ArtsGet ready to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat, as you help solve a real-life master robbery that happened more than 3 decades ago and there is still an ongoing $10 million reward for anyone who solves it.

Taste Of The Town: Michelin-Starred Italian Restaurant, Carbone, Comes To South BeachCarbone Miami is the sister restaurant of the original in New York which has been called the most influential American restaurants of the last decade.

‘Chilling We Lost An Entire Year’: Live Music Industry Hoping In-Person Performances Pick Back Up After Pandemic ShutdownIt’s been about a year since the curtain came down on live concerts globally.

SEE IT: Top 11 Most Amazing Pictures From The 2021 GRAMMY PerformersCheck out the best shots from the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.