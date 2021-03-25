MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs man accused of taking part in a deadly, high-speed street race reportedly had a child in the car.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on January 30th, Steven Seneca, driving a white Dodge Charger Hellcat, was racing a motorcyclist on the streets of Deerfield Beach.
During the course of the race, both vehicles drove recklessly as they reached speeds in excess of 130 mph in a 45 mph zone and made aggressive lane changes while maneuvering through traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.
After the vehicles passed through the intersection of SW 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard, the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the left curve, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a fence.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
During the course of the investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives determined that there was a five-year-old child in Seneca's car at the time of the race.
Seneca, 35, was arrested Tuesday. He’s been charged with vehicular homicide, child abuse, racing, reckless driving, reckless driving causing property damage (two counts), speeding, and speeding in excess of 50 mph over the posted speed limit.