MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the attack of an elderly Miami Beach woman over the weekend.

Police said their suspect was found along the 1600 block of Bay Road with the help of a K9 unit.

Detectives said the attack took place on Saturday, March 20, at 6:50 p.m. in a building located near 38 Street and Collins Avenue.

Police said the attack happened after the victim and their suspect exited the elevator on the same floor.

The woman told police that she asked him if he was visiting someone. He then began to try to make small talk, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said that the man then grabbed the woman’s arms, pinned her against the wall, removed her mask, and started kissing her as she tried to fight him off.

At that moment, according to police, another woman who lives on the same floor heard the woman screaming.

That woman told authorities she opened her front door and screamed at the man, who just walked away and exited through the building’s stairwell.

Police said the victim was visibly shaken and showed scratches on her neck and chin.