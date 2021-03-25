WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One minor had to be airlifted and three others were rushed to the hospital following a golf cart crash in Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in the area of SW 212 Avenue and 368 Street.

Rescue units responded following the golf cart rollover.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a golf cart on its side.

One of the minors was flow to West Trauma Center and the other three to a local hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.