MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One minor had to be airlifted and three others were rushed to the hospital following a golf cart crash in Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened in the area of SW 212 Avenue and 368 Street.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Connection To Attack Of Elderly Miami Beach Woman
Rescue units responded following the golf cart rollover.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Christens State-Of-The-Art Fireboat
Images from Chopper 4 showed a golf cart on its side.
One of the minors was flow to West Trauma Center and the other three to a local hospital.MORE NEWS: Vigil Planned For Christine Englehardt, Woman Found Dead In Miami Beach Hotel Room
Their current condition is unknown.