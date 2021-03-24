FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was hospitalized after she was rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach.

On Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m., a passerby heard screams coming from underneath a grated drain near Atlantic Avenue.

“Traffic was rushing by and she was on her phone when she heard somebody screaming. When she looked down in the storm drain, there’s a woman down there,” said Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella.

The grate was bolted shut so it was nearly impossible for the woman to have fallen through.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Crews removed the grate to the drain to get to the naked middle-aged woman who they said could not stand on her own.

“Our Special Operations team responded and used a ladder and a harness to get the woman out,” said Moschella. “She wasn’t wearing any clothes, she was dirty and disheveled.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. She told the police that she had been down there for a significant amount of time. She added that she had gotten into the storm drain at another location which was a distance from where she was found.

According to police, the woman had been reported missing on March 3rd.

How she ended up in the drain and how long she was there is under investigation.