MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The bid for Miami to host World Cup games has been announced.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas, joined by Christopher Corey, the World Cup liaison for Miami, gathered at city hall Wednesday afternoon.

“Our facilities, our airport are all world class, and that’s our style here in Miami,” said Corey. “And although our influence is from all over the world, that diversity is united here in this sports. And in Miami, we’re united to bring the World Cup home to Miami.”

Miami has hosted big matches, such as El Clasico, in the past.

So the committee isn’t just dead set on bringing games to Hard Rock Stadium – they want the final as well.

“We want to host the finals. That’s in part what we’re here to say. To tell it to the world we want to be the center of the universe for soccer,” said Mayor Suarez.

“This is tantamount to having four Super Bowls at one time. Six-hundred million people around the globe follow soccer. And as far as I’m concerned it’s a great thing for Miami,” said Commissioner Watson.

There are 14 cities in the pool. Of those 14, 10 will be selected sometime at the end of the year, but that could fluid because of the pandemic.