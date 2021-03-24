MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man is facing serious charges after police say he was caught on camera peeking through windows of a private residence while performing lewd and lascivious acts.

Hollywood police say Francisco Casavant, 24, was caught by a Ring camera early Monday morning outside of a home in the area of 2200 Roosevelt Street.

The resident told police that her Ring camera caught Casavant performing lewd and lascivious acts while looking through her windows.

Police set up a perimeter and subsequently found Casavant hiding in a shed.

Later, the victim positively identified Casavant as the offender.

Casavant is facing several charges, including performing a lascivious act and resisting an officer without violence. Additionally, he is wanted on two warrants.

Police said Casavant is a repeat offender, who has faced similar charges in the past.