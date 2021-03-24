FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A year-old endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle in Collier County.
It's the sixth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the male panther were found Sunday on Alligator Alley just a few miles east of the toll plaza.
Last Friday, the remains of a male panther cub were found on private land near the Collier County landfill. The cause of death wasn’t known.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
