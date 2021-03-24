MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has been a party scene the past several weeks.

Many people CBS4 spoke with said they just needed a vacation after a year of restrictions.

Police said, however, in some cases, the situation had taken an unfortunate turn, beyond people trying to have a good time.

Tuesday was a relatively quiet night in Miami Beach. People were out enjoying dinner or walking around Ocean Drive.

“I’m from Ohio. There’s not anything going on in Ohio at all,” said Ebony Fadis. “We were just excited to come out, not for spring break, just for a family vacation to enjoy the beach.”

Some vacationers hoped a change of scenery would help combat COVID lockdown fatigue.

“It’s been a year, and we’ve been in this for a long time,” said Aaliyah, who was visiting from New York.

There are the usual rowdy spring breakers, which can be expected, but police said there have been crimes that are much more serious than people partying.

Two North Carolina men went before a judge, accused of drugging and raping Christine Englehardt, who was found dead in her hotel room.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, also reportedly stole her credit cards.

Police say another crime was committed by a Georgia man.

Randall Dijon Lee, 23, was arrested for allegedly threatening a valet with a gun over a $60 fee.

Over the weekend, the City of Miami Beach implemented a weekend curfew in the entertainment district.

“It obviously sucks because we traveled all the way here,” says Malia Old. “We were not expecting it, but it’s valid. People’s lives are at stake and at the end of the day that’s what matters.”

Meanwhile, in Broward, Mayor Steve Geller said they have not had any major issues, despite having, what he describes, as a younger crowd

“The Mayor of Miami Beach has said the majority of the visitors to his city are over 25,” Geller explained. “The majority of spring break visitors to Broward are college students.”

Miami Beach Police said in the last six weeks, they have made about 1,000 arrests and confiscated about 100 firearms. The city’s Thursdays through Sundays the curfew is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that is scheduled to last through April 12.