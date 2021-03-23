MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends say 24-year-old Christine Englehardt always had a smile and a giving heart, but her generous spirit was snuffed out during a visit to South Beach last week.

The restaurant manager traveled to Miami Beach from her home outside Philadelphia for vacation.

Last Thursday morning, police found Engelhardt’s partially clothed lifeless body on the bed inside her room at the Albion hotel.

Miami Beach police say they have surveillance of two men with Engelhardt in the lobby of the hotel early Thursday morning.

They have arrested 24-year-old Dorian Taylor and 21-year-old Evoire Collier, who were visiting Miami Beach from North Carolina.

The two are charged with sexually assaulting Englehardt and stealing her belongings.

Police say the two men met the victim at a restaurant and are seen on surveillance returning to her hotel at 1 in the morning.

Engelhardt was staggering and a detective told the judge during a bond hearing that Taylor had to hold her up.

Police say earlier in the night, the men gave Englehardt a ‘green’ pill that might be Percocet, a strong painkiller

Medical experts say Percocet mixed with alcohol can be lethal.

According to an arrest report, police say they have surveillance of Taylor using the victim’s stolen credit card after they left her hotel room.

And according to the arrest report, Collier was later spotted on South Beach wearing the same pants seen from the hotel video.

Collier’s sister told the judge Monday during his hearing that he’s never been in trouble before but the judge ordered both men held with no bond.

Back in Pennsylvania, Englehardt’s family and friends are in deep shock and grieving.

They are posting on social media, messages of love and loss

One friend wrote, “I can’t believe I didn’t get to say goodbye. Your smile could lift up the saddest person.“

There is no official cause of death. The medical examiner has sent blood samples for analysis.