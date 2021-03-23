MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward, the Keys saw temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
We should stay dry throughout the day. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday night will be cool with lows falling to the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.
It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs rising to the mid-80s. By Thursday morning we'll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will soar to the upper 80s.
Mainly dry and warm Friday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Our warmest day will be on Sunday ahead of our next cold front set to arrive on Monday.