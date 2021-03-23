MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Springtime often means the return of migrating birds, the buzzing of mosquitoes, and unfortunately, the return of termites looking for moisture and food.

This week, Orkin released its third annual list of the top 50 termite cities in the United States and for the third year in a row, Miami topped the list.

Los Angeles and Tampa came in second and third place.

Those three cities have held the top three spots for the past three years.

Orkin says that after a two-year run at number four, New York fell three spots and was replaced by Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, Orkin says, rounds out the top five.

Representatives for the pest-treatment company say the list is based on data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments in the last year.