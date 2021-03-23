MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Springtime often means the return of migrating birds, the buzzing of mosquitoes, and unfortunately, the return of termites looking for moisture and food.
This week, Orkin released its third annual list of the top 50 termite cities in the United States and for the third year in a row, Miami topped the list.READ MORE: Man Sought In Attack Of Elderly Woman Inside Miami Beach Building
Los Angeles and Tampa came in second and third place.
Those three cities have held the top three spots for the past three years.READ MORE: Report Finds Deaths Involving Pedestrians Increased During Pandemic Despite Fewer Drivers On Road
Orkin says that after a two-year run at number four, New York fell three spots and was replaced by Washington, D.C.
Atlanta, Orkin says, rounds out the top five.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 5,302 New Cases, 41 Additional Deaths Reported On Tuesday
Representatives for the pest-treatment company say the list is based on data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments in the last year.