MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF enters its third week of preseason on Tuesday signing two new players and getting some practice time on the field with team co-owner David Beckham.

A CBS4 News camera spotted Beckham on the field kicking a soccer ball around. Beckham has been spotted a lot recently at practices. Every time he’s there, he can’t stay away from the soccer ball. He’s also been seen helping train the younger guys, preparing them and the team for the 2021 season which kicks off on April 18 against the LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

After a day off on Monday, the team is conducting double training sessions on Tuesday and single sessions from Wednesday through Friday.

The team will head to Sarasota after Friday’s session to play four preseason scrimmage games against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the Charleston Battery, the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC.

Also on Tuesday, Inter Miami signed signed MLS Cup champion and three-time Western Conference champion defender Kelvin Leerdam as a free agent to a three-year contract. The Club acquired his right of first refusal from the Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $50,000 of General Allocation Money in 2021 and $25,000 of General Allocation Money in 2022.

The right back will join the team after his duty with the Suriname national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week.

The team also signed three-time FA Cup champion defender Kieran Gibbs, the team announced on Tuesday.

The left back, who signed through the 2023 MLS season, will be eligible to play for the Club starting on July 1, after his contract expires with West Bromwich Albion of the English Premier League.

Beckham’s former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville was recently announced as the new Inter Miami manager, after the club decided to part ways with Diego Alonso.

Beckham is in South Florida with his entire family.