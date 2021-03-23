MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passover is set to begin at sundown this coming Saturday.
But a group from the Goodman Jewish Family Services got a head start Tuesday afternoon, surprising 96-year-old holocaust survivor Saul Dreier.
“They brought me a beautiful package for Passover. My children can’t be with me, you know, because they’re young, they haven’t gotten their shots yet,” he said. “But my older son and my older daughter are coming. We’re going to celebrate Passover in my house Saturday evening, the 27th.
Dreier is the founding member of a nationally acclaimed Holocaust survivor klezmer band.