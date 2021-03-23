MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia man accused of threatening a Miami Beach hotel valet with a gun has been arrested.

Miami Beach police said the valet, who works at The Royal Palm Hotel, said he was returning a black Pontiac G6 when he got into an argument with the driver over the $60 cost of the valet service.

“The guy come in, he wanted the car. I tell him ‘hey man, you gotta pay’ he don’t wanna pay,” said valet Richalson Mecure.

As the two men argued, three other men who were with the driver flanked Mecure.

At one point one of the other men, identified as 23-year-old Randall Dijon Lee, reportedly told Mecure “(expletive) that, give me the keys” as he lifted his shirt and drew a gun, according to the arrest report.

Mecure told police the gun was never pointed at him but he did fear for his life and handed over the keys.

The four men then got in the car and drove off.

“I went inside to talk to my manager and my manager called the police,” said Mecure.

Miami Beach police said a patrol officer spotted the vehicle with three men inside and police made a felony stop at the intersection of 41st Street and Alton Road.

Lee and the other two men got out.

According to the arrest report, the officers were informed there were guns inside the car.

A black handgun was found inside the car and a black Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle was found in the trunk.

Lee was taken into custody and the other two men were released. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

In the last six weeks, Miami Beach police have made more than a thousand arrests and seized more than 100 firearms.