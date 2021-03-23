MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police detectives are looking for a man accused of attacking an elderly woman inside her apartment building over the weekend.

Detectives say the attack took place on Saturday, March 20, at 6:50 p.m. in a building located near 38 Street and Collins Avenue.

Police say the attack happened after the victim and their suspect exited the elevator on the same floor.

The woman told police that she asked him if he was visiting someone. He then began to try to make small talk, according to the arrest report.

Authorities say that the man then grabbed the woman’s arms, pinned her against the wall, removed her mask, and started kissing her as she tried to fight him off.

At that moment, according to police, another woman who lives on the same floor heard the woman screaming.

That woman told authorities she opened her front door and screamed at the man, who just walked away and exited through the building’s stairwell.

Police said the victim was visibly shaken and showed scratches on her neck and chin.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 34 years old. He is between 5’8 and 5’10 and weighs between 175 and 180lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.