MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,302 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,016,513 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 41 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,449.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.47% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.64%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,259 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,742.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 436,394.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 708 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,603.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 209,170 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.09%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 20 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,264 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.36%.