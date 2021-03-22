(CBS Local)– Tiffani Thiessen has been entertaining America since she was a teenager and MTV’s “Deliciousness” combines everything she loves to do. Thiessen along with Kel Mitchell, Angela Kinsey and Tim Chantarangsu serve up funny clips featuring everything from food fails to barbeque disasters and comfort food cravings.

Season two of the spinoff of MTV’s “Ridiculousness” begins tonight and CBS Local caught up with Thiessen to discuss what this experience has been like for her, why the show works and thriving in Hollywood for decades.

“It’s been such a great job. I feel guilty sometimes taking a paycheck because I actually have a lot of fun on this show,” said Thiessen, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s just one of those shows that doesn’t feel like work and that’s the best. My husband was a huge fan of Ridiculousness, so this is sort of a spinoff of that show. It’s all food-based and that’s very much up my alley. If people know my past, I’m very much in that food world. It’s fun and I stand up there and laugh at some of the stuff that gets put up there on the show.”

Thiessen first made a name for herself in Hollywood as Kelly Kapowski in “Saved By The Bell” and has also carved out a niche for herself in the culinary world with a cookbook, a cooking show and now “Deliciousness.” Thiessen is blown away by how ridiculous the clips are on the MTV show.

“The food fails I’m more understanding of because it has happened to all of us,” said Thiessen. “We have had a dish fall out of our hands or you forgot that something was in the oven and you burnt it. It’s some of the other things that I am sometimes shocked by when I see them. That one it’s being filmed and two that it’s a dare or something. It’s mind-blowing sometimes what people are doing. We actually don’t watch the videos. I look at my cues and lines and intros, but all of us have done it where we don’t like to watch the videos. We want it to be real and for you guys to see the real reaction. It’s super fun and it’s been a blast. It’s been such a dream job.”

While Thiessen has been an actor for decades, it’s only recently that the public has learned about her passion for cooking. In fact, her love for the culinary world is something that has been in her life for a long time. While Thiessen is excited about the work she’s doing now on “Deliciousness,” she’s proud of the career she’s built over several decades.

“I love what I do and I’ve continued to have a passion to be in it,” said Thiessen. “I’ve also really tried to open my eyes to other things like being able to open myself up in the food world. 30 years ago, that was never really an option. That’s been really fun. I feel extremely blessed and fortunate that I’ve been able to stay in this business as long as I have. I’m no spring chicken, but I do still have that drive.”

Watch “Deliciousness” tonight on MTV.