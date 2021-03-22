MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One of the world’s most famous foodie events is headed back to South Beach this year for its 20th anniversary. Tickets are now on sale for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, which returns May 20 – 23, with new standards to their familiar motto: Eat, Drink, Educate and Support Local.

This year’s line-up of events has strict COVID-19 health & safety protocols.

Among them, attendees must provide proof of a negative PRC COVID-19 test, dated no more than 72 hours prior to the event or proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination.

There’s a contactless ticketing system and temperature checks at all events.

Apart from the Wine Spectator seminar series, all events will take place outdoors with new additional safety measures including capacity restrictions, sanitization, and mask requirements.

The first night kicks off with ‘Italian Bites on the Beach, hosted by Giada De Laurentiis.

To see the complete line-up of events and purchase tickets, go to sobewff.org.