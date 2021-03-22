MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start to Monday morning in Miami-Dade and Broward with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas were two to six degrees cooler than Sunday morning. The average low for the day is 65 degrees.

The rain chance for the day will be low due to dry, stable air in place. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and mix of sun and clouds. Our average high at this time of year is 81 degrees.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach, swimming is not recommended.

Monday night will be cool again with temperatures in the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.

Tuesday our temperatures begin to creep up as our winds veer more out of the south and highs will climb to around 80 degrees. Even warmer by Wednesday. Lows will be more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s and highs will rise to the mid-80s.

High pressure will lead to mainly dry weather throughout the week. Late week into the weekend highs will soar to the upper 80s.