MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat, as you help solve a real-life master robbery that happened more than 3 decades ago and there is still an ongoing $10 million reward for anyone who solves it.

“In 1990, on St. Patrick’s Day 31 years ago, there was a theft of the Gardeners Museum in Boston.

Thirteen artworks were stolen totaling half-billion dollars in value. This is still unsolved. Not one of the stolen works has been recovered not one arrest has been made,” said the play’s co-writer and Director TJ Dawe.

A perfect storyline for this interactive socially-distanced play, called ‘Art Heist Experience,’ now on outside The Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Dawe said it was the idea of one of the founders of the show’s production company, who wanted to bring back live theater safely.

“He thought if we have people outdoors, we can keep them socially distanced. They can wear masks. The audience can be 6 feet from each other. Then, we can still have live theater. He found the loophole,” said Dawe.

The play takes audiences in small groups on a quest in and around the campus to gather clues to solve the real-life art heist.

The actors are all from South Florida.

Michael Ferreiro who plays one of 4 suspects says, “No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction.”

“Every show will be different in that sense because you have the audience recruited as FBI recruits and they are tasked with asking us questions. They can vary from very serious on-point questions in reference to the case, or they can be out of left-field questions that we have to be prepared to answer,” said Ferreiro.

Natalie Cabo plays the night guard who opened the door for the thieves. She says, “Coming back to live theater after a year of nothing means everything.”

“To be able to do something like this now is huge. It’s bringing back hope to our careers and our dreams,” she adds.

Super sleuths will guess who the liars are and get this, there’s a South Florida connection.

“I don’t want to spoil it, but there’s more than one South Florida connection to this crime. So that $10 million reward for someone in South Florida, I believe, is more likely to know someone or to have seen something that could lead to them getting that reward more than anywhere else in the country,” said Dawe.

Now, that’s an incentive!

Art Heist Experience is on now through April 4th at the Arsht Center and at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s still a hot topic.

On April 7th, Netflix is releasing a 4-part docu-series all about this heist coming to our TV screens as well.

