MIAMI BEACH (WCCO/CNN) – The parents of a 9-year-old boy are sharing their concerns after their son was bitten by a shark in Miami Beach. The couple thinks the site of the attack should be closed.

This is not the way parents Ren and Kristine Weiskopf wanted their vacation to go. The family visited Florida from Minnesota. Now, the couple’s son, Jay, is recovering at a hospital.

“He just wants to go home. And that’s really sad because we had so much fun planned,” Kristine said.

Kristine says she was holding her son’s hand the entire time as he was body surfing a little bit.

“When I pulled him up I noticed that there was just a big chunk of skin missing from his shoulder. And he just said ‘ow’ and then I looked down and there was about a 4 foot gray shark just kinda swimming away. So I just scooped him up and ran him up the beach,” Kristine said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue met the family on the sand. Jay was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and where he needed surgery to close the large wound.

“I just love him so much,” Jay’s father, Ren, said. “He’s such a great kid and we’re still in shock. We’re just thankful. We thank God that (the shark) didn’t take his life. That he’s gonna be OK.”

The parents say they’re not only concerned for their son, but also for others out on the water.

“What I don’t like right now is that the beach is still open and kids are still down there playing,” Ren said. “And they’re in the same spot where my son just got attacked. And I don’t know if it’s just because of spring break or whatever but the beach should be closed.”

According to the parents, Jay’s injuries could have long-term effects on his mobility. But the doctors say he is young and his prognosis is good.