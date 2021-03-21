MAMI (CBSMiami) – As the race to vaccinate pushes on, the state is now lowering the age of eligibility. Miami-Dade County’s mayor is pushing to have it drop by 10 years a week until it lowers to age 18.

“I’m good to go,” said Michael, who got vaccinated at the Charles Hadley park, one of the smaller satellite FEMA-funded sites.

Unlike the past few days, a smaller crowd was seen over at the South Miami Children’s Clinic.

People stood under the sun waiting for their shot and lines ran smoothly at Tropical Park.

“Oh, fantastic, couldn’t have been better,” said Maite Sanso.

Sanso was hopeful her 48-year-old son could get a vaccine.

“Here with my son. I want him to get one. Hopefully soon,” said Sanso.

“I would love to get it and travel,” said her son, Mike.

The 48-year-old now only has days to wait, because starting Monday the age restriction is once again lowering.

“I’m going to sign an executive order this morning, lowering the age to 50 effective Monday,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said beginning Monday everyone 50 and older is eligible to get vaccinated, and it won’t be long before that opens up even more.

“I think, we’ll see how it goes next week, but I think we will definitely be opening it up to everybody certainly before May first. It may be much sooner than that, so stay tuned there,” said DeSantis.

At county-run sites in Miami-Dade, the age will drop to 40 beginning March 29.

“We have a tremendous demand for vaccines and we’re not always filling up the centers, so it’s time to change eligibility and lower the age,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor had been vocal about Gov. DeSantis’ vaccine distribution.

“Fortunately, the governor agreed with me. And I sent him a letter asking him to lower it by 10 years every week. He is starting on Monday with 50,” said Levine Cava.

The number will continue to drop each week.

“The following week, in Miami-Dade County sites, it will be 40 and above and then after 30 and we’ll probably go to 18,” said Levine Cava.