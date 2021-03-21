  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Open, Serena Williams

MIAMI (AP) — Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open.

Williams pulled out Sunday, citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday.

READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 3,987 New Cases, 32 Additional Deaths Reported On Sunday

Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has won the event a record eight times, most recently in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘We Have To Get Together’: Vigil Held In Davie To Remember Victims Of Atlanta Shootings

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” she said in a statement. “I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

Williams’ most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

MORE NEWS: Before There Was Zoo Miami, There Was Crandon Park Zoo

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBSMiami.com Team