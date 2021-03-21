On Sunday’s edition of Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede explored the shadowy efforts of a small group of wealthy men and powerful lawmakers to bring Las Vegas-style casinos to South Florida.
One of them men is billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who wants a casino for the Fontainebleau Hotel, which he owns.
There’s no bill in Tallahassee. But what will likely happen is the casino language will appear in a bill without anyone having the time to understand what is happening.
DeFede spoke with three men who have been fighting casino gambling interests here for years.
GUESTS: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber
Norman Braman, Entrepreneur
Armando Codina, Real Estate Developer