By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News

On Sunday’s edition of Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede explored the shadowy efforts of a small group of wealthy men and powerful lawmakers to bring Las Vegas-style casinos to South Florida.

One of them men is billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who wants a casino for the Fontainebleau Hotel, which he owns.

There’s no bill in Tallahassee. But what will likely happen is the casino language will appear in a bill without anyone having the time to understand what is happening.

DeFede spoke with three men who have been fighting casino gambling interests here for years.

GUESTS: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Norman Braman, Entrepreneur

Armando Codina, Real Estate Developer

