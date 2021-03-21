MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,987 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
That brings the total to 2,008,349 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: ‘We Have To Get Together’: Vigil Held In Davie To Remember Victims Of Atlanta Shootings
There were 32 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,369.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 900 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,724.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 434,352.READ MORE: Before There Was Zoo Miami, There Was Crandon Park Zoo
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 516 new cases and 4 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,595.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 208,096 cases.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no additional deaths.MORE NEWS: State Lowering Age Of Eligibility As Race To Vaccine Pushes On
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,228 cases and 48 deaths.