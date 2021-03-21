  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,987 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,008,349 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 32 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,369.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 900 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,724.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 434,352.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 516 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,595.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 208,096 cases.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,228 cases and 48 deaths.

