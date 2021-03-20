MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,105 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,004,362 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,337.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.50%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,335 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 8 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,724.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 433,452.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 691 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,591.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 207,580 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,221 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.72% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.71%.