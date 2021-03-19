MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some changes are coming to classrooms across the country, with new guidelines from the CDC.

The agency is now saying, because of new science, instead of six feet, it *is safe for students to be three feet apart.

“Finally, the nation under its CDC guidelines has come closer to where Miami-Dade schools has already been,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo

The CDC somewhat joining the recommendation already made by the world health organization which said schools should keep kids 1 meter apart.

“We follow a one-meter world health organization standard which is equivalent to three feet three inches,” added Carvalho.

It’s welcome news for South Florida school leaders who think this move from the CDC could bring more kids back.

Robert Runcie, Broward school’s superintendent said Friday if they can make the changes “Without adversely affecting students, it will enable more students to return to the classroom for much-needed traditional face-to-face-education.”

Along with the three feet recommendation.

The CDC on Friday also removed the recommendation for physical barriers like plastic shields at desks.

But even still, masks are key. The CDC says masks still need to be worn across the board in every classroom.

The CDC though is still recommending kids in middle and high school should stay 6 feet apart in communities where transmission is high.

They said this is because older students are more likely exposed to the virus and can then spread it to younger kids.

And masks should still be worn during things like lunchtime, band practice, sports, or exercise.