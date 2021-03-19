MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild Friday morning, with low temperatures in the mid-70s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Later this morning some showers will develop due to a cold front on the way. Ahead of the front, we will warm up to the mid-80s in the afternoon. A few gusty storms will be possible. The breeze will build out of the southwest and then shift to the northwest later in the day.

On Friday night, temperatures will drop to the low 60s along the coast and the upper 50s inland under mostly clear skies.

Saturday is the first official day of Spring with the Vernal Equinox taking place at 5:37 a.m. The sun will cross over the Celestial Equator and the length of day and night will be nearly equal with the sunrise taking place at 7:24 a.m. and sunset at 7:32 p.m.

It will be a cooler start for the first day of Spring on Saturday and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible due to an area of low pressure that may linger near the coast this weekend.

It will be even cooler Sunday morning with lows falling to the upper 50s. Highs will remain pleasant in the upper 70s. Some passing showers can’t be ruled out as the breeze builds.

Monday morning we’ll wake up with the low 60s and highs will be a bit warmer around 80 degrees. As the winds increase, we will likely see hazardous boating and beach conditions early next week.