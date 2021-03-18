MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 836.

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.

Camacho said that for unknown reasons, a black Toyota SUV was stopped on westbound SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue, blocking the roadway.

FHP said a black Audi SUV collided into the stopped Toyota, striking the woman who was outside of her vehicle.

Police said the woman landed on the roadway and was run over by an oncoming silver Honda sedan.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Drivers from both vehicles remained at the scene and were cooperating with authorities.

Traffic was affected for hours, while the investigation continued.