MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 836.
Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.READ MORE: Florida Jobless Claims Below 17,000
Camacho said that for unknown reasons, a black Toyota SUV was stopped on westbound SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue, blocking the roadway.
FHP said a black Audi SUV collided into the stopped Toyota, striking the woman who was outside of her vehicle.READ MORE: FEMA Funded COVID-19 Vaccination Satellite Sites Open In Charles Hadley Park, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
Police said the woman landed on the roadway and was run over by an oncoming silver Honda sedan.
The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.
Drivers from both vehicles remained at the scene and were cooperating with authorities.MORE NEWS: Marlins Park Will Have New Safety Measures, Limited Capacity This Season
Traffic was affected for hours, while the investigation continued.