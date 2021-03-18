MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that ShotSpotter technology is now being used in parts of the city of Pompano Beach.
ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that employs sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real-time.
The technology is being implemented in phases. The first phase went live on Wednesday and the second phase will go live later this month.
“We believe ShotSpotter has the potential to be a game-changer when it comes to combatting and reducing gun violence in Pompano Beach,” BSO Pompano Beach Major Wayne Adkins said. “Receiving near-instant information about gunfire will provide deputies with crucial information needed to make arrests, save lives and conduct investigations.”
BSO said ShotSpotter will allow deputies in its Pompano Beach District to respond more quickly to gunfire while also providing real-time intelligence about specific incidents, increasing deputies' awareness and preparation.
BSO began using ShotSpotter in 2020 in its Central Broward district.